Secretary reviews progress on 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) A meeting, chaired by Punjab Secretary of Local Governments Shakeel Ahmad Mian assessed progress on the 'Plant for Pakistan' initiative.

Asia Gul, the special secretary of Local Governments, along with Shafaat Ali, the director general, and Barakullah, the secretary of the Local Governments board, participated via video-link, alongside chief officers and assistant directors from various regions of Punjab.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the local governments' performance on the campaign's first day, the Secretary directed those falling short of targets to enhance their efforts. Stressing the importance of meeting the objectives set forth by Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, he cautioned that failure to meet planting targets could result in departmental consequences.

Emphasizing the goal of planting 1.5 million trees, he instructed all local bodies to adhere to daily planting quotas and regularly update progress on the dashboard.

Shakeel Ahmad Mian highlighted the pivotal role of local governments in the success of the "Plant for Pakistan" initiative, framing it as both a national duty and a social responsibility. Furthermore, he underscored the significance of nurturing and safeguarding planted saplings until they mature into trees, emphasizing that this responsibility is as crucial as the act of planting itself.