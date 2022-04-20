Secretary reviews projects in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Secretary Local Government Dr Naeem Rauf reviewed ongoing projects of sewerage lines, waste water treatment plants, disposal stations and water supply under the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme (PICIIP) here on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi, Deputy Director Development Abdul Rauf, Chief OfficerMetropolitan Corporation Zubair Wattoo and officers of various department were also present.