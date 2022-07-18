Secretary reviews Punjab Rural Municipal Services Company performance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch visited the offices of Punjab Rural Municipal Services Company (PRMSC), here on Monday.

The project director briefed the secretary on the performance and various other aspects of the PRMSC project.

The secretary directed the company authorities to immediately recruit social mobilisers and procurement specialists for the company. He said that the list of villages to be selected for its pilot project should be presented in the next board meeting. He said that the management information system should be procured as soon as possible for effective monitoring of the project and the achievement of the given objectives should be ensured within the stipulated time.

Imran Baloch said that the project would provide clean drinking water and the best sewerage system to the backward villages, which would help in controlling diseases in the target villages.

Earlier, he was told in the briefing that the PRMSC was a unique project of its kind which was working to provide basic facilities in 16 selected tehsils of different districts across the province. The project director said that more than one million rural people would benefit from the Punjab Municipal Services project.

It was further informed in the briefing that in the first phase, the recruitment for the company head office had been completed while the process of setting up offices at the tehsil level and selecting 200 villages for the pilot project was going on.