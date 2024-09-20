(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Secretary Local Government, Punjab Shakeel Ahmed Mian on Friday directed the officials concerned to finalize the outsourcing of sanitation services in the Rawalpindi division at the earliest as per the Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz's instructions.

Chairing a meeting at the Commissioner's office to review the process of the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) outsourcing, he said that the cleanliness of rural areas was the priority of the government under the

“Saaf Suthra Punjab” project while the rural areas of the province would get the same sanitation services as urban areas availed.

Shakeel directed officials to set up a control room at the Commissioner's office and update data on the dashboard regularly.

He further directed the utilisation of the staff of the Municipal Corporation office and directed to establish tehsil-level committees under the supervision of respected Assistant Commissioners including CEO RWMC and local political representatives for implementing and ensuring cleanliness in each area of the Rawalpindi Division.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Aamir Khattak, Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema, CEO Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Rana Sajid Safdar and other senior officers were also present.