Secretary Reviews RWMC's Outsourcing
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2024 | 09:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Secretary Local Government, Punjab Shakeel Ahmed Mian on Friday directed the officials concerned to finalize the outsourcing of sanitation services in the Rawalpindi division at the earliest as per the Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz's instructions.
Chairing a meeting at the Commissioner's office to review the process of the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) outsourcing, he said that the cleanliness of rural areas was the priority of the government under the
“Saaf Suthra Punjab” project while the rural areas of the province would get the same sanitation services as urban areas availed.
Shakeel directed officials to set up a control room at the Commissioner's office and update data on the dashboard regularly.
He further directed the utilisation of the staff of the Municipal Corporation office and directed to establish tehsil-level committees under the supervision of respected Assistant Commissioners including CEO RWMC and local political representatives for implementing and ensuring cleanliness in each area of the Rawalpindi Division.
Commissioner Rawalpindi Aamir Khattak, Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema, CEO Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Rana Sajid Safdar and other senior officers were also present.
Recent Stories
PTI secures permission to hold rally at Lahore’s Jallo Park
HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Setting a New Standard for Retra ..
DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Changan, and CATL arrive at 18 De ..
Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan meeting with Presiden ..
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gul Asghar prioritizes implementation of axle load for safeguarding lives, highways22 seconds ago
-
SU to hold speech contest on October 325 seconds ago
-
ATC grants bail to accused in extortion case after settlement28 seconds ago
-
Rape suspect arrested10 minutes ago
-
SPSC announces result of Accountant, computer programmer10 minutes ago
-
Hindko language book on Seerat wins national award30 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Health Dept appoints Dr, Samiullah as CEO of BHCP50 minutes ago
-
Quran Khawani for Shaheed Murtaza Bhutto held at People's Secretariat50 minutes ago
-
Excise deptt introduces new SOPs to tackle agent mafia, improve vehicle registration process1 hour ago
-
Food Minister chairs meeting to review development projects1 hour ago
-
Court acquits man accused of acid attack after wife retracts statement1 hour ago
-
Outlaw imprisoned for two years in drug-trafficking1 hour ago