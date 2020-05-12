UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secretary Reviews SOPs' Implementation In DIKhan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 04:58 PM

Secretary reviews SOPs' implementation in DIKhan

Secretary Establishment Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Jamaluddin Shah on Tuesday here visited factories and mills to review implementation of Standard Operating Procedures(SOPs) and precautionary measures against COVID-19

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Secretary Establishment Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Jamaluddin Shah on Tuesday here visited factories and mills to review implementation of Standard Operating Procedures(SOPs) and precautionary measures against COVID-19.

Accompanied by Assistant Director Industries Muhammad Arif and Labour Officer Muhammad Yaqub, the establishment secretary thoroughly reviewed safety arrangements for the workforce against the contagion in those factories.

During the visit which was undertaken on the directives of the chief secretary, the managements of the units briefed about measures taken for the implementation of the SOPs for safe operation.

They informed that safety gear had been provided to its employees for their protection against the coronavirus.

They said that all the government's prescribed precautionary measures were being adopted in letter and spirit to control spread of the viral disease.

However, the secretary establishment identified certain flaws in precautionary measures taken by those factories and directed for their immediate rectification.

He also stressed ensuring social distancing measure to stop transmission of the COVID-19 and warned that strict action would be taken against violators.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit All Government Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lufthansa-owned Brussels Airlines says to slash ab ..

33 seconds ago

72 percent wheat procurement target completed in P ..

35 seconds ago

Austria plans to restart Bundesliga in early June

2 minutes ago

I-10 sector's water issue to be resolved soon: CMO ..

2 minutes ago

Lufthansa-owned Brussels Airlines to slash workfor ..

3 minutes ago

Internet cafe raided; four netted in Rawalpindi

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.