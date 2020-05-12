Secretary reviews SOPs' implementation in DIKhan

Secretary Establishment Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Jamaluddin Shah on Tuesday here visited factories and mills to review implementation of Standard Operating Procedures(SOPs) and precautionary measures against COVID-19

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Secretary Establishment Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Jamaluddin Shah on Tuesday here visited factories and mills to review implementation of Standard Operating Procedures(SOPs) and precautionary measures against COVID-19.

Accompanied by Assistant Director Industries Muhammad Arif and Labour Officer Muhammad Yaqub, the establishment secretary thoroughly reviewed safety arrangements for the workforce against the contagion in those factories.

During the visit which was undertaken on the directives of the chief secretary, the managements of the units briefed about measures taken for the implementation of the SOPs for safe operation.

They informed that safety gear had been provided to its employees for their protection against the coronavirus.

They said that all the government's prescribed precautionary measures were being adopted in letter and spirit to control spread of the viral disease.

However, the secretary establishment identified certain flaws in precautionary measures taken by those factories and directed for their immediate rectification.

He also stressed ensuring social distancing measure to stop transmission of the COVID-19 and warned that strict action would be taken against violators.