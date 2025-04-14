Secretary reviews Suthra Punjab progress

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) A high-level meeting was held at the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) headquarters to review the progress of the Suthra Punjab (Clean Punjab) program, a flagship initiative of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Presided over by Punjab Local Government Secretary, Shakeel Ahmed Mian, the meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema, RWMC CEO Rana Sajid Safdar, officers from waste management companies across the province, and municipal officials.

The Secretary emphasized that Suthra Punjab is a top priority, with zero tolerance for compromises. He directed companies to strictly monitor contractors, ensure 100% implementation of micro-plans, and achieve "zero waste" targets in urban and rural areas.

Key directives included installing uniform sirens on waste collection vehicles for public awareness, forming dedicated complaint-resolution teams, and ensuring 24-hour grievance redressal. Mian also ordered timely Easter salary payments for Christian sanitation workers.

Deputy Commissioner expressed confidence in Rawalpindi’s team, vowing to secure Punjab’s top cleanliness ranking through coordinated efforts.

RWMC CEO Safdar highlighted mobilized resources, modern machinery, and real-time monitoring to ensure cleanliness in every ward.

The meeting underscored a shift from "photo sessions" to on-ground results, with officials pledging active citizen engagement for the campaign’s success.