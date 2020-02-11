Secretary RTA checks overloading in public transport vehicles in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Zamir Hussain, along with Motor Vehicles Examiner, Tuesday checked fares, overloading and fitness of public transport vehicles on different main roads.

The district transport department teams have launched a campaign against public transport vehicle owners and drivers involved in violation of the laws.

The RTA secretary said that checking of vehicles would continue and violators would be dealt with an iron hand.