Secretary RTA directs transporters to cooperate during anti polio drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Zameer Hussain has directed the transporters to cooperate with the teams of health department during anti polio drive.

In a meeting with transporters, he said that anti polio campaign will commence from September 21, and teams of health departments will be available at all bus and wagon stands.

Therefore, no vehicle should leave transport stand until the polio vaccination of all children boarding in it.

He also directed the transporters to display informative banners at conspicuous places at transport stands so that hundred percent target of the drive could be achieved.