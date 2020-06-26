UrduPoint.com
Secretary RTA Distributes Face-masks Among Travellers

Fri 26th June 2020 | 05:12 PM

Secretary RTA distributes face-masks among travellers

Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Zameer Hussain inspected implementation of coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) in public transport vehicles and distributed face-masks among passengers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Zameer Hussain inspected implementation of coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) in public transport vehicles and distributed face-masks among passengers.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the government was taking solid steps to protect people from coronavirus pandemic. In this connection, wearing of face-masks at public places was declared mandatory.

He directed the conductors and drivers of the public transport vehicles to ensure implementation of the government SOPs before starting travel to any city.

He also distributed face-masks among travelers and urged them to adopt coronavirus-related SOPs so they could remain safe from the virus.

