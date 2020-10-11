Secretary RTA fines smoke-emitting vehicles

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Zameer Hussain imposed Rs 82,500 fine on more than three dozens smoke-emitting vehicles during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Saturday that the Secretary RTA, along with his team, checked vehicles on city roads and found more than three dozen faulty vehicles vehicles, emitting excessive smoke.

The secretary conducted challns of the vehicles and imposed a total fine of Rs.82,500.