Secretary RTA Imposes Fines On Vehicles, Recovers Excess Fares

Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Secretary RTA imposes fines on vehicles, recovers excess fares

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) The Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Saleem Memon has informed that as part of the measures to discourage overloading and overcharging from passengers, hundreds of vehicles were checked on the motorway.

Memon informed here on Sunday that he imposed Rs121,000 fines and recovered 456,000 which were excessively charged as fares from the passengers travelling from Karachi to other parts of the country.

According to him, the fines were also imposed on the vehicles moving without the route permits and fitness certificates.

The Secretary said the activity of checking was being carried out on the directives of Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.

