Secretary RTA impounds 11 passengers vehicles

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :District administration on Thursday impounded 11 passengers vans for receiving extra fare and ignoring standard operating procedures regarding coronavirus.

According to official sources, Secretary Regional Transport Authority (Khanewal) Hina Rehman challaned 16 vehicles and imposed fine of Rs 32,000.

She impounded 11 vehicles also. She stated that she would continue to inspect vehicles on daily basis in future also.

She directed Transporters to follow guidelines, set by the government in order to avoid coronavirus.