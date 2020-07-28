Secretary RTA inaugurates two new bus services to facilitate commuters

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi on the directive of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt. (rtd) Anwar ul Haq Tuesday inaugurated two new bus services to ferry passengers to the New Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) from Rawat and Taxila

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi on the directive of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt. (rtd) Anwar ul Haq Tuesday inaugurated two new bus services to ferry passengers to the New Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) from Rawat and Taxila.

According to Secretary RTA Mehr Ghulam Abbas, the air-conditioned bus service would provide the citizens comfortable and affordable transport facility.

He informed that 10 buses would be operated on each route in the first phase while the number of buses would be increased according to requirement of the route.

One route would start from Rawat, pass through Kutcheri Chowk, Saddar, Peshawar Road, Chor Chowk, Pirwadhai Mor, Golra Mor, Chungi 26 and Motorway Chowk before heading to the new Islamabad International Airport.