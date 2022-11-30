UrduPoint.com

Secretary RTA Inspects Public Transport Vehicles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2022 | 02:40 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Secretary District Regional Transport Authority Shaheed Benazirabad Zameer Hussain Brohi along with the traffic police checked the public transport running on different routes of Qazi Ahmed taluka of District Shaheed Benazirabad and took information about the collection of fares from the passengers.

On this occasion, Secretary District Regional Transport Authority Zamir Hussain Brohi said that the operations to remove gas cylinders from public transport are going on rapidly.

During the inspection, 17 vehicles were impounded for various reasons and a fine of Rs 9,100 was imposed.

More Stories From Pakistan

