Secretary RTA Issues Strict Instructions To Bus Stand Managers

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2023 | 09:37 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Muhammad Shoaib on Tuesday conducted a visit to the C-class bus stands in the old lorry bus stand here.

The action was taken in compliance with directives from Secretary Transport Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Ziaul Haque and Commissioner Kohat Division Chairman RTA Muhammad Abid Khan.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the existing facilities, Muhammad Shoaib issued strict instructions to the bus stand managers. Emphasizing the imperative need to ensure basic amenities for passengers and eliminate temporary encroachments.

The Secretary warned of stringent legal action against non-compliance and assured that no concessions would be granted.

The public, along with the social and business communities, lauded Secretary RTA Kohat Muhammad Shoaib's proactive measures.

