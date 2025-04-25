Open Menu

Secretary RTA Umar Ali Honored For Outstanding Performance

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2025 | 09:45 PM



Secretary District Regional Transport Authority Umar Ali on Friday received a certificate of appreciation for his excellent performance under the Punjab Chief Minister's Vision Transport 2030

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Secretary District Regional Transport Authority Umar Ali on Friday received a certificate of appreciation for his excellent performance under the Punjab Chief Minister's Vision Transport 2030.

The award was presented by Provincial Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan in a ceremony organized by the Department of Transport and Mass Transit Punjab.

The Secretary RTA reaffirmed his commitment to providing quality services in line with the Punjab government's vision. The Provincial Minister also distributed certificates to Secretaries RTAs from other districts, recognizing their outstanding work.

APP/mha/378

