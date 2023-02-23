Secretary RTA visits bus stands

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Muzaffar Hayat with a team of the health department on Thursday visited bus stands and reviewed anti-dengue measures.

Entomologist Sehrish was also present with Muzaffar Hayat and they checked sanitation, water drains and sanitation containers at bus stands.

The secretary directed bus stand owners to follow instructions of the Punjab government forthe prevention of dengue.