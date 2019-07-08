Secretary RTA warns Shalimar bus stand to improve facilities

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) ::Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Kamran Bukhari warned Shalimar bus terminal to improve facilities for passengers.

During a raid at different bus stands at Chowk Kumharanwala here on Monday, he checked facilities being provided to the passengers.

He checked sitting arrangements, facility of fan, drinking water and separate washrooms for male and female at Daewoo stand, Shalimar stand and Bilal Daewoo bus stand. He also checked quality of food items and prices at the shops inside the bus stands.

The Secretary RTA Kamran Bukhari warned Shalimar bus stand administration to improve facilities for passengers as per directive of the government otherwise strict action would be taken against them.