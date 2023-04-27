UrduPoint.com

Secretary School Expresses Sorrow Over Illiteracy Within Transgenders

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2023 | 04:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Secretary of School Education for South Punjab Saleem Ahmad expressed sorrow over the lack of provision of educational opportunities for the transgender community through formal procedures with the desired code of ethics.

While visiting the first-ever transgender school built in Govt. Girls Comprehensive High Secondary School Gulghast here on Thursday, he said that the local education department took exemplary steps for the education of the transgender community and lauded their efforts.

Additional Secretary School South Punjab Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, Focal Person of Trans Education Project Hina Chaudhry and other officers were also present.

The secretary school expressed satisfaction with the quality of education and professional training of students in the transgender school.

The Department of Education South Punjab would continue efforts to facilitate transgender students in the educational field, he maintained.

The focal person told the secretary in a briefing that transgender school was giving formal education through Accelerated Learning Program (ALP) and their classes were upgraded according to age.

Hina said many students of the transgender community belonging to the school appeared in matriculation and intermediate examinations during the past two years. They were also being given professional training in tailoring, dress designing and beautification to help them stand on their feet, the focal person said, adding textbooks, stationery, uniform and shoes were provided free of charge to the students.

