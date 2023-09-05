Open Menu

Secretary Schools Salutes Nation's Indomitable Spirit On Defense Day

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2023 | 05:47 PM

In a stirring commemoration of Pakistan Defense Day, Secretary School Education South Punjab, Rana Salim Ahmad Khan, delivered an inspiring message highlighting the indomitable spirit and valor of the Pakistan Army and the nation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :In a stirring commemoration of Pakistan Defense Day, Secretary school education South Punjab, Rana Salim Ahmad Khan, delivered an inspiring message highlighting the indomitable spirit and valor of the Pakistan Army and the nation.

"This day, he reminded us, signifies the triumph of bravery over adversity, as we recall the events of 58 years ago when the nation stood united to thwart the sinister designs of the enemy", said Salim.

In his poignant address, Secretary School Education South Punjab lauded the unwavering valor and professionalism of Pakistan's army, navy, and air forces, who displayed remarkable courage on all fronts during that crucial period. He underscored that the resolve to protect the homeland extended jointly by the military, every individual and section of society became a defender of the nation.

With profound respect, Rana Salim Ahmad Khan acknowledged the sacrifices made by the country's martyrs and the enduring spirit of freedom in their families, who selflessly gave their loved ones for the nation's safety and security.

He reaffirmed the commitment to keep the September spirit alive in hearts, pledging to contribute to the ongoing safety and prosperity of our homeland.

Secretary School Education South Punjab emphasized that the exemplary unity and determination, which prevailed then, still courses through the veins of the nation. He noted that Pakistan and its forces have continued to confront internal and external challenges.

In a grand celebration of Pakistan Defense Day, the Department of School Education South Punjab is organizing rallies and seminars in educational institutions to pay homage to the martyrs and promote the values of patriotism among the new generation.

Rana Salim Ahmad Khan extoled the department's dedication to nurturing a new generation deeply rooted in patriotism, instilling in them the passion to protecting the ideological and geographical borders of Pakistan as a sacred duty.

