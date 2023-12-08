Open Menu

Secretary SED Visits Education Institutions To Assess Kitchen Gardening In Schools

Secretary SED visits education institutions to assess kitchen gardening in schools

Secretary School Education Department (SED) South Punjab, Dr. Abidullah Khokhar, visited the Muzaffargarh and assessed the implementation of nursery schools and kitchen gardening in schools under the Mango Orchards and Gray and Green Projects

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Secretary school Education Department (SED) South Punjab, Dr. Abidullah Khokhar, visited the Muzaffargarh and assessed the implementation of nursery schools and kitchen gardening in schools under the Mango Orchards and Gray and Green Projects.

He inspected the arrangements for the December tests by visiting Government Higher Secondary School Khursheedabad and other educational institutions.

The Secretary also toured early morning schools established for labourers and mechanics working in workshops and hotels and interacted with students, exchanging ideas, and asking questions.

Additional Secretary Khawaja Mazhar-ul-Haq and other officers from the education department accompanied him on this occasion.

Dr Khokhar appreciated the efforts of the students by the establishment of Honest Shops in schools as an initiative to promote social ethics and principles of integrity.

