Secretary seeks explanation from DG PHA over slow work on park project

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Secretary Housing South Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to a park in tahsil Taunsa Sharif and issued show cause notice to DG PHA DG Khan Tahir Javed Ansari for negligence and slow pace of progress.

The show cause notice was issued over slow pace of work despite availability of funds.

He said that mass contact drive has been launched to resolve people's problems at open courts.

Secretary Housing South Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood expressed these views during visit to park and addressing an open court in Taunsa.

He expressed concerns that only Rs 10 million funding was utilized on the Rs 30 million park project.

The staff was not present on the occasion of the visit to the park, he said and warned that negligence and inefficiency would not be tolerated.

He said that all the facilities will be provided in the park. Instructions have been issued to DG PHA to complete the work and stay in Taunsa for three days for supervision. Open courts will be held at all the districts to resolve masses problems at their doorstep.