Secretary seeks report on fertilizer application for upcoming wheat season

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel Friday ordered soil and water testing laboratory heads to come up with a comprehensive report on need based balanced application of fertilizers for the upcoming wheat crop season.

Presiding over a meeting, Saqib said that PH value above 7.5 per cent, unbalanced chemicals in soil and lack of organic material were the main factors behind low crop production.

He reprimanded officials after they failed to satisfy him on queries regarding what quantity of potash, nitrogen and phosphorous fertilizers should be applied and at what time.

He ordered them to come up with a detailed report within next two weeks so that a comprehensive set guidelines be prepared for farmers for the upcoming wheat season.

He said that the department was also finalizing a nutrient management plan to maximize production and minimize per acre cost.

He also asked agriculture scientists to submit a report within a week detailing what quantity of different fertilizers was needed for a plant throughout the season and at what time these should be applied.

He advised officials to convey to farmers techniques that could increase organic material in soil.