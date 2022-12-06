Secretary seeks report on video showing school guard torturing woman

Secretary School Education Department South Punjab Dr Ehtisham Anwar has sought a report from the officers concerned after a video went viral showing a woman being physically assaulted inside a school building by a security guard.

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Secretary School Education Department South Punjab Dr Ehtisham Anwar has sought a report from the officers concerned after a video went viral showing a woman being physically assaulted inside a school building by a security guard.

Taking notice of the incident allegedly involving the security guard of Government Girls High School identified as Tiba Kareemabad, Sumair Raza s/o Ghulam Raza, the Secretary of school education formed a committee to be headed by Additional Director Education (Secondary) Shaukat Sherwani to conduct the inquiry.

Director (Elementary) Tasneem Akhtar and Head Mistress Government Girls High School Mondka would also be part of the inquiry committee.

The secretary has sought a report within the next fifteen days.

Meanwhile, the police concerned have also registered a case against the security guard Sumair Raza and started the investigations.