Secretary Seeks Suggestions For Formulating Effective Resettlement, Rehabilitation Policy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Secretary seeks suggestions for formulating effective resettlement, rehabilitation policy

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :The Provincial Secretary of Environment, Climate Change, and Coastal Development Agha Wasif Abbas said the Sindh government was preparing a policy for resettlement and rehabilitation of flood victims across the province and the purpose of the workshop was to collect suggestions in that regard.

Agha Wasif said this while presiding over a consultative workshop, held here, at Shahbaz Hall on Thursday, attended by provincial Secretary for Panning and Development Faisal Uqaili, Commissioner Bilal Ali Memon, DC Fuad Ghaffar and other officers.

An effective policy will be formulated in consultation with all stakeholders which would directly benefit the people of the province, Agha Wasif said, adding that process of consultation would be continued to get concrete suggestions from all stakeholders.

Secretary Planning and Development Faisal Uqaili urged the people to submit proposals in urdu, Sindhi, or English on the website of the Planning and Development Department to formulate an effective policy.

Appreciating the policy, the participants of the workshop also presented their suggestions and recommendations to make more efficient.

They stressed the need to adopt steps to save the people from devastating floods and other natural calamities by retrieving encroachments from natural waterways.

They said that the success of any policy depends on the participation of 70 to 80 percent population, so such workshops should be organized in backward areas as well.

The workshop also emphasized the need to take suggestions from the victims of LBOD and RBOD projects and to review the groundwater salinization due to these projects.

Apart from this, elements of social accountability and 70% of rural areas of Sindh which were always affected during natural calamities should also be included in the policy.

