Secretary Services South Inaugurates Construction Of Toilets, Ramps In Schools Project

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2024 | 01:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Secretary Services South Punjab, Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen, inaugurated construction of toilets and ramps in Schools project of Shelter Development Organization here on Tuesday at Government Higher Secondary school Moonlight New Multan.

The event was attended by DEO Secondary Schools Sheikh Rasheed, Vice Principal of Government Moonlight School Shahida Babar, Social Welfare Officer Iqbal Sahu, Coordination Officer FDO Mian Tauqeer, and President of Shelter Development Organization Muhammad Rizwan Malik beside others.

In his address, Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen emphasized that clean drinking water and sanitation facilities are basic needs crucial for good health. He acknowledged the government's commitment to providing these essential facilities in schools despite limited resources. He called on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and philanthropists to play their role in social service and nation-building. He highlighted the global practice of NGOs working alongside governments in construction and development efforts, noting the significant contributions of NGOs to the development and progress of Bangladesh.

Engineer Tareen urged Anjuman Tajran and similar organizations to adopt government schools in their areas and contribute to their development.

He stressed the necessity of building an adequate number of toilets proportional to the student population in schools. Additionally, he emphasized that it is everyone's responsibility to provide facilities for special persons. The government, he mentioned, has issued instructions to construct ramps for disabled individuals in all government institutions.

President of the Shelter Development Organization, Muhammad Rizwan Malik, briefed Secretary Services on the project's progress, reporting that nine toilets have been constructed across various institutions, including six in government schools and three in private schools. Additionally, four ramps have been built for special children in government schools.

