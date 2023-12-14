Open Menu

Secretary Services South Reviews Under Construction Civil Secretariat Project

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2023 | 07:32 PM

A meeting led by Secretary Services South Punjab Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen was held to review the progress on the under-construction Civil Secretariat Complex South Punjab

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Muhammad Farooq Dogar, Project Director IDAP Faisal Zaman, Section Officers Hafiz Khursheed Malik and Riaz Ahmed Khan. MEPCO officers and contractors also participated in it.

While briefing the meeting, the Project Director IDAP informed that work was going on in the civil secretariat in two shifts.

It was informed that tile fixing was near completion while the installation of aluminium frames in the windows of the offices has been started and the purchase of glasses for the windows has also been completed. In addition, the base and sub-base of the road network has been laid in the Secretariat. In the briefing, it was further informed that GOR has been beautified through landscaping while PC1 of solarization of GOR has been approved for which the tender is being issued.

The Project Director said PHA will complete the landscaping of the Secretariat in two phases. It was also informed that the services of a consultant has been hired for designing the electrification system.

Secretary Services South Punjab Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen, while addressing the meeting, issued timeline for the completion of the project. He said the consultant will hand over the design of the electrification system to IDAP within four days, while the PHA will complete the plantation in GORG's park within 15 days. He said after the completion of landscaping, carpeting of the road network will be started. The Secretary Services said a committee, consisting of officers will review the completion of GOR's work within a week and submit a report. He also directed to maintain the high quality of construction work.

