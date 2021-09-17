Secretary S&G briefs AJK PM about departmental affairs

The Secretary Services & General Administration (S&G) department of Azad Kashmir Zaheer-ud-Deen Qurashi Friday briefed the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayoom Niazi regarding the departmental affairs and its performance here

MUZAFFARABAD: , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The Secretary Services & General Administration (S&G) department of Azad Kashmir Zaheer-ud-Deen Qurashi Friday briefed the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayoom Niazi regarding the departmental affairs and its performance here.

The Prime Minister while addressing the briefing session directed the S&G Administration to take administrative measures on merit based and in view of public interested steps to ensure transparency.

He also directed to S&G Administration that to draft a new seniority list of the government employees based on merit and ensuring the timely formation of selection boards in this connection.

He said the performance of S&G should be exemplary as its performance effects the other departments.

Niazi asserted that good governance was the priority of his government and only good performance could be maintained by upholding of merit and reformation, which could pass its benefits to the masses, he said.