Secretary S&GAD for completion of secretariat project

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Secretary Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) South Punjab Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen on Wednesday directed officers concerned to complete the ongoing project of construction of South Punjab secretariat within the deadline.

Presiding over a meeting to review progress on the project, he directed officers concerned to ensure strict monitoring of the progress on the under construction project on daily basis. He said that the project must be completed within the given deadline adding that no negligence and delay would be tolerated in this regard. He sought detailed progress on the project in all fields including electrical, mechanical and sewerage.

Secretary S&GAD also directed Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP) to submit physical and financial plan of the secretariat at the earliest. He said that the establishment of the civil secretariat South Punjab would not only help improve better coordination among all departments but also speed up process of resolving public problems under the vision to facilitate masses.

The Secretary S&GAD Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen also called a meeting of IDAP officials on Friday.

Additional Secretary Muhammad Farooq Dogar, Deputy Secretary Abdul Saboor Thakur, Section Officers Ahmed Rana, Hafiz Khurshid Malik, Akmal Husni, Khurram Jahangir and other concerned officers also attended the meeting.