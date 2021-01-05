Secretary S&GAD South Punjab leads Kashmir self Determination Day rally

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Kashmir Self Determination Day was observed here today with demand of providing right to Kashmiris to make their choices.

A rally was taken out from South Punjab Secretariat Bahawalpur to mark the day.

Secretary Services and General Administration South Punjab Nousheen Malik led the rally.

The participants were carrying placards and banners on which slogans in favour of right to self determination for people of Kashmir were inscribed.