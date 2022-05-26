UrduPoint.com

Secretary SHC, ME Assures To Resolve Children Complex Issues On Priority

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2022 | 03:18 PM

Secretary SHC, ME assures to resolve Children Complex issues on priority

Provincial Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SHC & ME), Ali Jan Khan, paid detailed visit to Children Hospital here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Provincial Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education (SHC & ME), Ali Jan Khan, paid detailed visit to Children Hospital here on Thursday.

He inspected Emergency, Outpatient Department (OPD), Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Critical Care Unit (CCU), Neonatal Intensive Unit (NICU), Pederastic Intensive Care Unit (PICU) different wards and operation theatres (OTs).

Children Complex Dean Dr.

Muhammad Kashif Chishti briefed in length about the relevant issues of hospital to Secretary and also highlighted the deficiency of budget, pending liabilities, Medical Officers (MOs) PGR's and Charge Nurses.

Mr Jan praised the working of hospital and assured to address all the genuine issues of hospital on priority.

Dean Dr Chishti and staffers hoped that Civil Hospital building which is adjacent to Children complex will be handed over to them for constructing missing specialties on it.

Related Topics

Education Budget Visit All

Recent Stories

Raja Riaz assures optimum cooperation to govt; vow ..

Raja Riaz assures optimum cooperation to govt; vows playing positive role

1 minute ago
 Director PBM visits Kot Addu to review projects

Director PBM visits Kot Addu to review projects

1 minute ago
 Peshawar Open Men Taekwondo Championship to begin ..

Peshawar Open Men Taekwondo Championship to begin on 28th May

3 minutes ago
 One Person Killed in Industrial Accident at Irania ..

One Person Killed in Industrial Accident at Iranian Military Complex - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Imran calls off sit-in; demands announcement of el ..

Imran calls off sit-in; demands announcement of election date in six days

3 minutes ago
 President approves appointment of Senator Shahadat ..

President approves appointment of Senator Shahadat Awan as MOS

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.