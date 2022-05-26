Secretary SHC, ME assures to resolve Children Complex issues on priority

Provincial Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SHC & ME), Ali Jan Khan, paid detailed visit to Children Hospital here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Provincial Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education (SHC & ME), Ali Jan Khan, paid detailed visit to Children Hospital here on Thursday.

He inspected Emergency, Outpatient Department (OPD), Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Critical Care Unit (CCU), Neonatal Intensive Unit (NICU), Pederastic Intensive Care Unit (PICU) different wards and operation theatres (OTs).

Children Complex Dean Dr.

Muhammad Kashif Chishti briefed in length about the relevant issues of hospital to Secretary and also highlighted the deficiency of budget, pending liabilities, Medical Officers (MOs) PGR's and Charge Nurses.

Mr Jan praised the working of hospital and assured to address all the genuine issues of hospital on priority.

Dean Dr Chishti and staffers hoped that Civil Hospital building which is adjacent to Children complex will be handed over to them for constructing missing specialties on it.