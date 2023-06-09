UrduPoint.com

Secretary SHC, ME Pays Surprise Visit To Nishtar Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2023 | 11:17 PM

Secretary SHC, ME pays surprise visit to Nishtar Hospital

Provincial Secretary of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SHC & ME), Ali Jan Khan, paid a surprise visit to Nishtar Medical University(NMU) and hospital here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ):Provincial Secretary of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SHC & ME), Ali Jan Khan, paid a surprise visit to Nishtar Medical University(NMU) and hospital here on Friday.

He inspected the Cardiology ward, A&E ward, laundry and blood bank.

NMU VC, Dr Rana Altaf Ahmad, MS, Dr Rao Amjad, AMS Admin Dr Ali Mehdi and others were accompanying him.

Later, he met NMU VC, in his office and discussed Nishtar-II OPD functioning.

Dr Ahmad briefed him about the project, says a news release issued here.

Related Topics

Education Visit Bank Blood

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Tour kicks off in R ..

Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Tour kicks off in Rio de Janeiro

5 minutes ago
 Sahibzada Shabir pays tribute to Ishaq Dar for pre ..

Sahibzada Shabir pays tribute to Ishaq Dar for presenting poor friendly budget

44 seconds ago
 Iftikhar Malik terms federal budget 2023-24 as bal ..

Iftikhar Malik terms federal budget 2023-24 as balanced, export-oriented

45 seconds ago
 Israeli Prime Minister Postpones Discussion of Con ..

Israeli Prime Minister Postpones Discussion of Controversial Settlement Plan - R ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE national banks provided AED735.2 bn in cumulat ..

UAE national banks provided AED735.2 bn in cumulative trade, industry credit unt ..

35 minutes ago
 CBUAE&#039;s gold reserves up to AED17.413 bn by e ..

CBUAE&#039;s gold reserves up to AED17.413 bn by end of March

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.