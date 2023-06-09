Secretary SHC, ME pays surprise visit to Nishtar Hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ):Provincial Secretary of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SHC & ME), Ali Jan Khan, paid a surprise visit to Nishtar Medical University(NMU) and hospital here on Friday.

He inspected the Cardiology ward, A&E ward, laundry and blood bank.

NMU VC, Dr Rana Altaf Ahmad, MS, Dr Rao Amjad, AMS Admin Dr Ali Mehdi and others were accompanying him.

Later, he met NMU VC, in his office and discussed Nishtar-II OPD functioning.

Dr Ahmad briefed him about the project, says a news release issued here.