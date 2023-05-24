UrduPoint.com

Secretary SHC Visits Children Complex To Inspect Deptts

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2023 | 09:51 PM

Secretary SHC visits Children Complex to inspect deptts

Secretary of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&ME) Ali Jan Khan, visited Children's Hospital to inspect different departments

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Secretary of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department (SHC&ME) Ali Jan Khan, visited Children's Hospital to inspect different departments.

The Secretary, along with the Dean of Children's Hospital Dr. Muhammad Kashif Chishti, paid a detailed visit to review the different areas of the hospital and to finalize the site for the construction of a new emergency tower on the direction of interim CM Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi.

He inspected OPD, the pharmacy block, the old emergency and the various possible locations of the hospital regarding the construction of the new emergency tower with a basement and parking for this project.

Secretary also inspected various departments of the hospital, especially the emergency department and different wards of the new block and inquired after the attendants of the patients about the facilities provided by the hospital administration as well as the ongoing welfare of the patients in the hospital.

