Secretary SHC&ME Pays Visit To Children Complex To Review Renovation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2024 | 09:01 PM
Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education(SHC&ME), Ali Jan Khan, conducted a detailed visit to the Children's Complex to review the ongoing construction work on Friday
He ordered to expedite the renovation and accomplish the work as soon as possible
Accompanied by Dean Children Complex, Dr. Kashif Chishti, and MS Dr. Kamran Asif, he also inspected the Child Life Children's Emergency, the newly constructed Medical Unit, OPD Department, the new Thalassemia Unit, and the construction work in the old block of the hospital.
He instructed the senior officials of the building department to complete all the work as soon as possible and within the given time frame.
The Secretary visited various wards of the Hospital and inquired about the patients, and asked the attendants about the medical facilities and availability of medicines being provided at the health facility.
