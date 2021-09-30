UrduPoint.com

Secretary SHCME Pays Visit To Nishtar Hospital, CPEIC

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 07:00 PM

Secretary SHCME pays visit to Nishtar Hospital, CPEIC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education (SHCME) Ahmad Javid Qazi paid visit to Nishtar Hospital and Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) on late Wednesday night to review health facilities being extended in health facilities.

Flanked by Secretary Health South Punjab, Ajmal Bhatti and Commissioner Multan Division, Dr Irshad Ahmad, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SHCME) inspected Accident & Emergency (A&E) and dengue wards and asked from the patients about the healthcare facilities.

He ordered to improve cleanliness and other arrangements in Nishtar Hospital.

MS Nishtar Hospital Dr Shahid Bokhari briefed him about the hospital performance and healthcare facilities.

Earlier, Nishtar Medical University VC, Dr Rana Altaf and Principal NMC, Dr Iftikhar Khan and MS conveyed the problems being faced by the health facility.

The Secretary endured them of health department complete support to resolve the problems.

Later, he visited CPEIC and had a briefing from MS, Dr Rafiq Akhtar about the hospital performance and facilities for patients.

Mr Qazi went to Emergency and Cardiology wards and under-construction OPD.

He directed to accelerate work on the project.

Secretary Health South Punjab and Commissioner accompanied him during the visit.

Related Topics

Multan Accident Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Dengue Education Punjab Visit From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Pri ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Princess Hala bint Abdullah bin A ..

43 seconds ago
 US Pavilion at Expo 2020 to share ‘spirit of fre ..

US Pavilion at Expo 2020 to share ‘spirit of freedom’ that inspires to creat ..

16 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed launches new corporate identi ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed launches new corporate identity of Al Ameen Service

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai unveils busin ..

Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai unveils business and cultural events

1 hour ago
 realme C25s Wins Accolades from the Technology Fra ..

Realme C25s Wins Accolades from the Technology Fraternity

1 hour ago
 LCCI new office-bearers assume charge, set targets

LCCI new office-bearers assume charge, set targets

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.