Secretary SHCME pays visit to Nishtar Hospital, CPEIC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education (SHCME) Ahmad Javid Qazi paid visit to Nishtar Hospital and Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) on late Wednesday night to review health facilities being extended in health facilities.

Flanked by Secretary Health South Punjab, Ajmal Bhatti and Commissioner Multan Division, Dr Irshad Ahmad, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SHCME) inspected Accident & Emergency (A&E) and dengue wards and asked from the patients about the healthcare facilities.

He ordered to improve cleanliness and other arrangements in Nishtar Hospital.

MS Nishtar Hospital Dr Shahid Bokhari briefed him about the hospital performance and healthcare facilities.

Earlier, Nishtar Medical University VC, Dr Rana Altaf and Principal NMC, Dr Iftikhar Khan and MS conveyed the problems being faced by the health facility.

The Secretary endured them of health department complete support to resolve the problems.

Later, he visited CPEIC and had a briefing from MS, Dr Rafiq Akhtar about the hospital performance and facilities for patients.

Mr Qazi went to Emergency and Cardiology wards and under-construction OPD.

He directed to accelerate work on the project.

Secretary Health South Punjab and Commissioner accompanied him during the visit.