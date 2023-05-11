UrduPoint.com

Secretary SH&ME For Completion Nishtar-II On War Footings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2023 | 09:31 PM

Secretary SH&ME for completion Nishtar-II on war footings

Secretary of Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education(SH&ME) Department South Punjab , Muhammad Afzal Nasir Khan ordered officials concerned to make Nishtar-II operational on war footings and no excuse would be accepted for its accomplishment within the stipulated time

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Secretary of Specialized Healthcare & Medical education(SH&ME) Department South Punjab , Muhammad Afzal Nasir Khan ordered officials concerned to make Nishtar-II operational on war footings and no excuse would be accepted for its accomplishment within the stipulated time.

He directed officials concerned during the visit of the under construction site here on Thursday.

NMU VC, Dr Rana Altaf, MS Nishtar Hospital, Dr Amjad Rao, Deputy Secretary, Ali Sajjad and IDAP officials were present.

The Infrastructure Development Authority of Punjab (IDAP) apprised the secretary that the machinery would be installation after the completion of specific departments by May 30 which is the deadline.

Mr Khan said that they would not tolerate any excuse in this regard.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Visit Nasir SITE May

Recent Stories

US Weekly Jobless Claims at 1- Year Highs, Raising ..

US Weekly Jobless Claims at 1- Year Highs, Raising Chance for Fed Rate Pause

7 minutes ago
 A delicate succession in the Arctic Council after ..

A delicate succession in the Arctic Council after Russia sidelined

1 minute ago
 Turkish candidate drops out days before presidenti ..

Turkish candidate drops out days before presidential election

1 minute ago
 Govt determined for social welfare, poverty allevi ..

Govt determined for social welfare, poverty alleviation: Federal Minister for Fi ..

11 minutes ago
 US Does Not Sanction Russian Grain-Deal Products, ..

US Does Not Sanction Russian Grain-Deal Products, Speaks to Banks Regularly - US ..

1 minute ago
 PUC to observe 'Pakistan Stability Day' nationwide ..

PUC to observe 'Pakistan Stability Day' nationwide on Friday

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.