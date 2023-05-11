Secretary SH&ME for completion Nishtar-II on war footings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Secretary of Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education(SH&ME) Department South Punjab , Muhammad Afzal Nasir Khan ordered officials concerned to make Nishtar-II operational on war footings and no excuse would be accepted for its accomplishment within the stipulated time

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Secretary of Specialized Healthcare & Medical education(SH&ME) Department South Punjab , Muhammad Afzal Nasir Khan ordered officials concerned to make Nishtar-II operational on war footings and no excuse would be accepted for its accomplishment within the stipulated time.

He directed officials concerned during the visit of the under construction site here on Thursday.

NMU VC, Dr Rana Altaf, MS Nishtar Hospital, Dr Amjad Rao, Deputy Secretary, Ali Sajjad and IDAP officials were present.

The Infrastructure Development Authority of Punjab (IDAP) apprised the secretary that the machinery would be installation after the completion of specific departments by May 30 which is the deadline.

Mr Khan said that they would not tolerate any excuse in this regard.