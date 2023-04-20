Secretary SH&ME visits Children Hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical education(SH&ME) south Punjab, Muhammad Afzal Nasir Khan along with Additional Secretary Muzmal Bashir made a detailed visit to Children's Hospital Multan on Thursday.

He met with Dean of Children's Hospital, Dr Muhammad Kashif Chishti and discussed various matters in the meeting.

The secretary accompanied by the dean and MS, Dr Muhammad Kamaran inspected different departments of the hospital, especially the emergency ward, ICUs and operation theaters. He also asked the attendants of patients about the facilities being extended by the hospital.

The secretary reviewed the ongoing projects and the medical facilities available to the patients. On this occasion, the senior faculty, including Dr Waqas Imran, Dr Sohail Arshad, Dr Asim Khurshid, and Rana Zulfikar, were also present.