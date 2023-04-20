UrduPoint.com

Secretary SH&ME Visits Children Hospital

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Secretary SH&ME visits Children Hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical education(SH&ME) south Punjab, Muhammad Afzal Nasir Khan along with Additional Secretary Muzmal Bashir made a detailed visit to Children's Hospital Multan on Thursday.

He met with Dean of Children's Hospital, Dr Muhammad Kashif Chishti and discussed various matters in the meeting.

The secretary accompanied by the dean and MS, Dr Muhammad Kamaran inspected different departments of the hospital, especially the emergency ward, ICUs and operation theaters. He also asked the attendants of patients about the facilities being extended by the hospital.

The secretary reviewed the ongoing projects and the medical facilities available to the patients. On this occasion, the senior faculty, including Dr Waqas Imran, Dr Sohail Arshad, Dr Asim Khurshid, and Rana Zulfikar, were also present.

Related Topics

Multan Education Punjab Visit Nasir

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

7 hours ago
 CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defenc ..

CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defence Ministryâ€™s plea for simult ..

14 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzst ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan

15 hours ago
 US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Pr ..

US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Prevent Further Data Leaks - Rep ..

16 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveys con ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveys condolences over loss of lives in ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.