Secretary SH&ME visits NMU to inspect depts

Published April 26, 2023

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical education (SH&ME) Department South Punjab, Muhammad Afzal Nasir Khan, paid a visit to Nishtar Medical University and Nishtar Hospital here on Wednesday.

He inspected accident and Emergency (A&E) ward, Skill Lab, Medical Education Deptt, ICU and other departments and asked the patients about the facilities being extended to them.

Earlier, he held a meeting with administrative officers of NMU including VC, Dr Rana Altaf, Registrar, Dr Ghulam Abbas, MS, Dr Amjad Rao and others.

The secretary was briefed about ongoing and other projects of the varsity and hospital.

He ensured his complete support in this regard.

