Secretary Sindh Calls For Preparation Of Welfare, Rehabilitation Schemes In Katchi Abadis

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 25, 2023 | 10:31 PM

Secretary Sindh calls for preparation of welfare, rehabilitation schemes in Katchi Abadis

Sindh Secretary for Human Settlement Authority Umar Farooq Bullo has directed the officers concerned to submit schemes for the welfare and rehabilitation of the people of Katchi Abadis of the province without delay

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2023) :Sindh Secretary for Human Settlement Authority Umar Farooq Bullo has directed the officers concerned to submit
schemes for the welfare and rehabilitation of the people of Katchi Abadis of the province without delay.

The Secretary issued such directives during his visit to the regional office of the Human Settlement Authority here on
Monday.

During the visit, he held an inspection of the record rooms as well as the presence of the officers and staff in the office
and directed the sectional in charge of the office to ensure daily attendance and observe punctuality.

The Secretary also emphasized the need to provide facilities to the people at their doorsteps by providing ownership
rights to eligible persons of all Katchi Abadis of the Hyderabad region. He also directed the officers to resolve the genuine problems of the residents and ensure the provision of maximum facilities to them at their nearest.

