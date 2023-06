Secretary Social Welfare, Dr Sheeren inaugurates 13th Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Provincial Secretary for Social Welfare, Dr Sheeren Mustafa Narejo on Monday inaugurated the four day 13th' SRSO Sartyoon Sang Crafts' exhibition at Dolmen Mall Clifton, here on the occasion, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) SRSO, Muhammad Dittal Kalhoro Rural Women Artisans and others were present.

The four-day exhibition is organized by the Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) in collaboration with the Sindh government and its partners displaying the work of thousands of women artisans of Sindh with an aim to provide market linkages to rural women and artisans.

She appreciated the endeavours of Sindh Rural Support Organizations for poor and destitute communities and voiced her expectation of the continuation of such support for rural communities of Sindh.

She purchased wares from artisan women who came from remote villages in different districts of the province and appreciated their work.

The first day of the exhibition received an overwhelming response from local and international visitors.

Appreciating the exhibition, Secretary SW Sindh said arranging such activity to promote artisans, handicrafts, and Sindh's culture was a great effort being made by the SRSO.

The Craft Exhibition is being organized by SRSO for the last twelve years with the motive to support ethical fashion and to promote the crafts of some of the most marginalized women in the province.

The event also attracted large numbers of women residents of Clifton, DHA and nearby areas. The exhibition showcases a wide array of Sindh's handicrafts made by rural women including home textiles, basketry, jewellery, dresses, dupattas and shawls, embellished with traditional embroidery and cutwork.

These events are aimed at boosting local and traditional crafts and processes and have created a foundation and process for connecting business Development Groups (BDGs) and artisans to the high-end market of Karachi.

This is purely an effort to develop market opportunities for rural women especially those from extremely remote villages of northern Sindh with the profit being earned from these exhibitions transferred to the artisans.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SRSO told that the event's objective was to facilitate better incomes for rural women artisans of rural Sindh.

"In this connection, SRSO trained more than 11,000 women from the most underdeveloped regions including Jacobabad, Kandhkot-Kashmore, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Kambar-Shahdadkot, Khairpur, Sukkur, Sanghaar, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Badin, Umerkot, Larkana and other districts that to help these women gain maximum monetary benefit from their skills, they have incorporated urban trends into their work."SRSO has organized the 13th Sartyoon Sang exhibition with the support of Sindh Government to showcase the work of rural artisans from remote areas, with 96 Business Development Groups representing 1,610 artisans of 12 districts, displaying and marketing their hand-made crafts including Plazo, Shalwar, Garara, Trouser, Shawl, Duppta, Stoles, Waistcoat, date Leaf, Wheat Straw, Khussa, Moora, Straw and Rillis, bed sheets, cushions, Sindhi Topi (Cap), basketry and others.