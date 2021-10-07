Secretary Social Welfare KP visits Panahgah Abbottabad to review the facilities

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Secretary Social Welfare department KPK Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah Thursday visited the Panahgah near Missile chowk and DHQ Abbottabad managed by Pakistan Bait ul Mal (PBM) and reviewed the facilities being provided there.

According to details, Zulfiqar Ali Shah visited Panahghah near Missile chowk Abbottabad and District Headquarters Hospital along with Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief and District Social Welfare Officer. He also reviewed the facilities being provided to the passengers.

On the occasion, he also directed to establish a shelter home at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) as this facility not only caters to the need of the Hazara division but the people of Gilgit Baltistan also get the benefit of the hospital.

During his visit, he also joined the passengers those have stayed in the Panahghah and inquired about the standard of the arrangements and facilities those were declared satisfactory by them.

Zulfiqar Ali Shah while talking to the people on the occasion said that he was pleased by the facilities provided to the passengers in Panahghah at Abbottabad, he further said that government would establish more shelter homes in other areas of the region to facilitate poor segment of the society.