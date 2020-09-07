Secretary Social Welfare visits Bahawalpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Secretary of Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Hassan Iqbal visited Bahawalpur here today.

He visited various departments and offices of Social Welfare and Baitul Maal.

He also visited Panah Gah situated at Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur and distributed food among people.

He appreciated the facilities being provided at Panag Gah and the quality of food provided. He also expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the Social Welfare Department during COVID-19 lockdown.