Secretary Social Welfare Visits Darulaman, Model Children's Home

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 04:54 PM

Secretary Social Welfare visits Darulaman, Model Children's Home

Secretary Social Welfare Punjab Hassan Iqbal paid a visit to Darulaman, Model Children's Home, Women's Crisis Center, Industrialist Training Center and Shelter home here on Tuesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Secretary Social Welfare Punjab Hassan Iqbal paid a visit to Darulaman, Model Children's Home, Women's Crisis Center, Industrialist Training Center and Shelter home here on Tuesday.

He directed officiers to set up a library for girls at the Modern Children's Home and expand building of Industrialist Training Center.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Mir Muhammad Nawaz, Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf, Deputy Director Social Welfare Amjad Farooq and Manager Industries Sharif Ghuman were also present.

During his visit, Hassan Iqbal inquired about facilities available to women and students living in Darulaman and Children's Home, and assured them of resolving their issues.

More Stories From Pakistan

