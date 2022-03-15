UrduPoint.com

Secretary Social Welfare Visits Rwp 'Sanatzar, Darulaman'

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2022 | 08:44 PM

Secretary Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Punjab Ms. Sumaira Samad visited Rawalpindi 'Sanatzar and Darulaman'.

On this occasion, she was accompanied by Director Social Welfare Rawalpindi Division Muhammad Shahid Rana, Deputy Director Social Welfare Mirza Muhammad Akram and other officers concerned.

Director Social Welfare gave a detailed briefing to the Secretary on all the activities being carried out by district industrial home (Sanatzar) including the training being imparted to the poor and needy women so that they could be able to earn their livelihood and play a role in development of the country.

Later, the Secretary also visited Women Shelter Home (Darulaman).

Deputy Director Social Welfare gave briefing on all the facilities being provided by the government in 'Darulaman' where women, victims of violence including domestic violence, physical, psychological abuse, rape cases, forced marriage, emotional and economical abuse, etc. are accommodated.

She praised performance of 'Sanatzar and Darulaman' to provide relief to poor and needy women. She also planted a sapling under the ongoing spring tree plantation campaign.

According to a district administration spokesman, District Industrial Homes (Sanatzars), a project of Social Welfare Department, government of Punjab, is a training cum production center and commonly known as 'Sanatzar.

' This scheme was launched with the aim to provide an opportunity for the socio-economic uplift of women in each district of the province. Presently, 36 'Sanatzars' are working in Punjab at district headquarters level.

The basic idea behind this scheme was to utilize the spare time of women by training them in various crafts and on the other to make them financially sound so that they could contribute in the income of their families by arranging center and order work for trained workers.

Willing women from any stratum without any age limit and qualification are eligible to get training as well as to establish a center and take work orders. Only computer training requires relevant qualification.

Several skills including dress making, hand & machine embroidery, knitting, cooking, baking, painting, leather work, tie and die work, dry flower arrangements, food presentation, making of washing power, shampoo, jam, pickle etc. driving and computer are being taught in the center.

