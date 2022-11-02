Secretary Specialized Healthcare visits BVH, QMC

Secretary Specialized Healthcare South Punjab Ghulam Sagheer Shahid visited Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur and reviewed the medical and other facilities being provided in the Emergency, Paediatrics, Gynecology, and other wards

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Secretary Specialized Healthcare South Punjab Ghulam Sagheer Shahid visited Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur and reviewed the medical and other facilities being provided in the Emergency, Paediatrics, Gynecology, and other wards.

He inquired about the availability of medicines and listened to the complaints related to injections that were being obtained from the market in Paeds Ward-II.

Sagheer directed the Medical Superintendent to provide free treatment facilities to the patients. He noticed the poor sanitation arrangements in the Central ICU and the Gynea Block.

He directed the MS to take proper care in terms of cleanliness. He inspected the emergency block and observed that the condition of the walls was poor due to the leakage of water. He said that attention should be paid to the maintenance of the infrastructure in the hospital.

On the occasion of his visit to Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur, he instructed Principal Dr Sofia Farrukh and Medical Superintendent Dr Syed Amir Mehmood to provide public health facilities to the patients there.

The space allocated for the pharmacy should also be used only for pharmacy purposes. Dr Sofia Farrukh and Medical Superintendent briefed the secretary that 325 students of MBBS were enrolled in Quaid-e-Azam Medical College and 6,000 to 7,000 patients were treated daily in the outpatients department, while 1,500 patients were treated in the emergency department.

They further said that 3,700 patients were registered in the thalassemia centre. Sagheer reviewed the financial matters of Quaid-e-Azam Medical College and Bahawal Victoria Hospital. The availability of medicines, and other issues were also discussed.

He directed that the Department of Specialized Health Care South Punjab must be taken on board on important issues so that the problems faced by the medical college and hospital could be solved immediately.

He further said that according to the rules of business, the South Punjab Secretariat was fully operational.

He also visited the newly constructed Thalassemia and Bone Marrow Center and Dental Medical College and said that air-conditioning system in the Thalassemia and Bone Marrow Center should be improved.

He directed the relevant officers of the Buildings Department and the Health Department to improve the arrangements and submit a report in a week and said that the specialized health care facilities should be provided to the people.