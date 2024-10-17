Secretary Specialized Healthcare visits HFH, BBH

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education, Azmat Mehmood visited Holy Family and BBH Hospitals Rawalpindi here on Thursday to review the waste dumping and sanitation situation in the hospital. The secretary paid a special visit to the dengue wards and inquired the under treatment patients.

According to the official, the secretary said that apart from all required medicines, the human resources including trained doctors and paramedical staff have been provided to the hospitals as per their demand.

"There should be no lapse in treatment after being provided with the required staff", he said and directed that special attention should be paid to the waste dumping mechanism of the hospital and no compromise would be made on cleanliness.

The Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU), Dr. Umar gave a detailed briefing on the current dengue situation.

It was apprised that 70% from Rawalpindi district and 30% of patients from other areas were under treatment in the hospital. Special dengue wards for patients are equipped with all facilities and best care is given to the admitted patients.

The VC RMU further informed the meeting that none of the patients were refused by any of the allied hospitals. Patients are requested to give their correct address so that the case response can be ensured from where the patient is reported.

He briefed that action was being taken against the private hospitals and labs from where false reporting of 118 patients had flashed.

"The Punjab government has announced free dengue tests in government hospitals and 90 rupees in private hospitals and labs", he said and added that action would be taken against those involved in overcharging.