UrduPoint.com

Secretary Sports Addresses Reservations Of MPA About Munda, Samarbagh Playgrounds

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Secretary Sports addresses reservations of MPA about Munda, Samarbagh playgrounds

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Following the directives of Chairman Standing Committee Khyber Pakhtukhwa Assembly, Secretary Sports KP Amir Sultan Tareen along with ANP Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Bahadar Khan visited Munda and Samarbagh playgrounds in Dir Lower to address the concerns regarding development work on the two playgrounds.

Director General Sports KP Khalid Khan, Director Development Salim Raza and District Sports Officer Ibrar Ahmad were also present on the occasion and briefed the MPA regarding his observations.

DSO Ibrar Ahmad told the MPA that boundary walls of the two playgrounds would be constructed and assured full support and cooperation regarding the minor repair work, adding that repairing and renovation work would start soon on various playgrounds of District Dir.

MPA Bahadar Khan raised an issue that the principal of GHSS Mayar was not allowing players to use the playground of the school and asked the DSO and Director Development to take up the issue with education department and get it resolved on priority.

Ibrar Ahmad told the MPA that the two playgrounds were constructed to provide sports facilities to the youth of far flung areas, adding that Rs 15 million would incur on Munda playground and Rs 15.1 million on Samarbagh playground.

Later the MPA along with Director Development Salim Raza Khan and DSO met with the players and assured availability of all facilities to them.

The MPA showed full satisfaction on the performance of DSO Dir Lower.

Meanwhile, DG Sports KP Asfandyar Khattak and PD 1000 playgrounds Murad Ali, Engineer 1000 playgrounds project Paras Khan along with OA Sports Lower Dir Ibrar Ahmad inspected construction site of the 1000 playgrounds project.

The inspection team inspected quality and pace of work and expressed satisfaction in this regard.

The ambitious 1000 playgrounds project has been launched by provincial government in order to provide best playing facilities to youth of far flung areas in their respective areas.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Sports Education Provincial Assembly Dir SITE All Government Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

9 minutes ago
 Iranian business community sees huge trade potenti ..

Iranian business community sees huge trade potential with Pakistan

44 minutes ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 1 (The Qualifier) Multan Sultans Vs ..

PSL 7 Play-off 1 (The Qualifier) Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, ..

52 minutes ago
 How realme 9i’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 6nm Chip ..

How realme 9i’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 6nm Chipset Redefines Gaming

1 hour ago
 Ethiopian PM says country's economy performing wel ..

Ethiopian PM says country's economy performing well despite multiple challenges

2 hours ago
 China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases ..

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Wednesday

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>