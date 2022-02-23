Secretary Sports addresses reservations of MPA about Munda, Samarbagh playgrounds

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Following the directives of Chairman Standing Committee Khyber Pakhtukhwa Assembly, Secretary Sports KP Amir Sultan Tareen along with ANP Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Bahadar Khan visited Munda and Samarbagh playgrounds in Dir Lower to address the concerns regarding development work on the two playgrounds.

Director General Sports KP Khalid Khan, Director Development Salim Raza and District Sports Officer Ibrar Ahmad were also present on the occasion and briefed the MPA regarding his observations.

DSO Ibrar Ahmad told the MPA that boundary walls of the two playgrounds would be constructed and assured full support and cooperation regarding the minor repair work, adding that repairing and renovation work would start soon on various playgrounds of District Dir.

MPA Bahadar Khan raised an issue that the principal of GHSS Mayar was not allowing players to use the playground of the school and asked the DSO and Director Development to take up the issue with education department and get it resolved on priority.

Ibrar Ahmad told the MPA that the two playgrounds were constructed to provide sports facilities to the youth of far flung areas, adding that Rs 15 million would incur on Munda playground and Rs 15.1 million on Samarbagh playground.

Later the MPA along with Director Development Salim Raza Khan and DSO met with the players and assured availability of all facilities to them.

The MPA showed full satisfaction on the performance of DSO Dir Lower.

Meanwhile, DG Sports KP Asfandyar Khattak and PD 1000 playgrounds Murad Ali, Engineer 1000 playgrounds project Paras Khan along with OA Sports Lower Dir Ibrar Ahmad inspected construction site of the 1000 playgrounds project.

The inspection team inspected quality and pace of work and expressed satisfaction in this regard.

The ambitious 1000 playgrounds project has been launched by provincial government in order to provide best playing facilities to youth of far flung areas in their respective areas.