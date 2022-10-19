UrduPoint.com

Secretary Sports Directs To Complete Sports Schemes By December 31

Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2022 | 09:13 PM

Secretary Sports Punjab Ehsan Bhutta on Wednesday directed the divisional and district sports officers to accelerate their efforts for completion of sports schemes up to December 31

Presiding over a meeting during his visit to Faisalabad, he said that government was spending huge funds to provide sports facilities at door steps of the masses. Therefore, pace of all sports schemes should be expedited for their completion as early as possible up to December 31, 2022.

During meeting, Director Development Dr Naveed Iftikhar Olakh briefed the secretary and said that 14 sports schemes were being executed in Faisalabad division. He said that 9 schemes were initiated in Faisalabad, 2 in Jhang, 2 in Toba Tek Singh and one scheme in Chiniot district.

He said that 13 schemes were started during previous years while one scheme was launched this year and work had been speeded up for early completion of these schemes.

