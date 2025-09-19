Secretary Sports for early completion of under-construction grand youth complex Peshawar

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2025 | 07:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Secretary sports and Youth Affairs Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Saadat Hassan, on Friday visited the under-construction Grand Youth Complex in Peshawar and reviewed the pace and quality of ongoing civil works.
He was accompanied by Additional Secretary Sports, Pir Abdullah Shah, Director Youth Affairs, Dr. Nauman Mujahid and Director Works,Ahmad Ali.
On the occasion, Director Youth Affairs, Dr. Nauman Mujahid, briefed the Secretary regarding the salient features of the project.
He informed that the Grand Youth Complex is a unique and multifaceted initiative designed exclusively for the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The facility will have separate Skills Development and Incubation Centers for male and female youth, state-of-the-art co-working spaces for startups, an advanced IT Training Lab, a 500-seat auditorium, conference and workshop halls, career counseling rooms, cafeteria and offices of the Directorate of Youth Affairs.
Dr. Mujahid further highlighted that the project will not only play a pivotal role in enhancing the educational, technical, and professional abilities of the youth but will also create new avenues of employment and entrepreneurship for them.
Appreciating the quality of ongoing work,Saadat Hassan, emphasized the need for timely completion of the project and directed that the Grand Youth Complex must be fully completed by December 2025.
He urged that construction speed be further expedited so that the facility can be made available for the youth at the earliest.
He underlined that the project reflects the provincial government’s vision of empowering youth, guiding them towards positive engagement and providing them access to standardized facilities.
He added that the completion of this complex will equip the youth with training, research and skill development opportunities, thereby serving as a milestone in the social and economic progress of the province.
