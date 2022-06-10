Secretary Sports inaugurates 3-day Sibi Division Youth Festival in Ziarat

Balochistan Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Muhammad Ishaq Jamali on Friday inaugurated the 3-day Sibi Division Youth Festival organized by the Youth Affairs Department at Quaid-e-Azam Residency in Ziarat

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Balochistan Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Muhammad Ishaq Jamali on Friday inaugurated the 3-day Sibi Division Youth Festival organized by the Youth Affairs Department at Quaid-e-Azam Residency in Ziarat.

The inauguration event was attended by Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Habib Naseer, Commanding FC Colonel Timur, Director Youth Affairs Ijaz Ali and other important personalities of the area. Youths of Dera Bugti, Sibi, Harnai and Ziarat of Sibi Division will participate in the Youth Festival.

The Youth Festival will have Divisional level Youth Seminar, Relay Juniper Conservation, Fruit Exhibition, Naat and Recitation Competition, Cultural, Stalls, Wall Painting, Poster Making and Science Exhibition.

Music festival would be held in which the famous singers of the country would participate.

The Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs said the purpose of organizing Youth Festival was to provide opportunities for positive activities to the youth here as the youth were the architects of the country and nation.

It was our responsibility to train them well and attract them towards positive activities, he said.

He said the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs was taking concrete steps for the promotion of sports in the province as well as for the improvement of the talents of the youth.

After this, the Department of Youth Affairs will also organize a Youth Festival in Kalat Division for betterment of support activities, he added.