UrduPoint.com

Secretary Sports Inaugurates 3-day Sibi Division Youth Festival In Ziarat

Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2022 | 07:01 PM

Secretary Sports inaugurates 3-day Sibi Division Youth Festival in Ziarat

Balochistan Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Muhammad Ishaq Jamali on Friday inaugurated the 3-day Sibi Division Youth Festival organized by the Youth Affairs Department at Quaid-e-Azam Residency in Ziarat

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Balochistan Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Muhammad Ishaq Jamali on Friday inaugurated the 3-day Sibi Division Youth Festival organized by the Youth Affairs Department at Quaid-e-Azam Residency in Ziarat.

The inauguration event was attended by Deputy Commissioner Ziarat Habib Naseer, Commanding FC Colonel Timur, Director Youth Affairs Ijaz Ali and other important personalities of the area. Youths of Dera Bugti, Sibi, Harnai and Ziarat of Sibi Division will participate in the Youth Festival.

The Youth Festival will have Divisional level Youth Seminar, Relay Juniper Conservation, Fruit Exhibition, Naat and Recitation Competition, Cultural, Stalls, Wall Painting, Poster Making and Science Exhibition.

Music festival would be held in which the famous singers of the country would participate.

The Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs said the purpose of organizing Youth Festival was to provide opportunities for positive activities to the youth here as the youth were the architects of the country and nation.

It was our responsibility to train them well and attract them towards positive activities, he said.

He said the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs was taking concrete steps for the promotion of sports in the province as well as for the improvement of the talents of the youth.

After this, the Department of Youth Affairs will also organize a Youth Festival in Kalat Division for betterment of support activities, he added.

Related Topics

Balochistan Sports Music Sibi Dera Bugti Harnai Kalat Ziarat Event

Recent Stories

PM approves 15 per cent increase in govt employees ..

PM approves 15 per cent increase in govt employees' salaries

12 minutes ago
 Finance Minister presents budget with total outlay ..

Finance Minister presents budget with total outlay of Rs9502b for year 2022-23

18 minutes ago
 SAARC Chamber terms federal budget as balanced, ex ..

SAARC Chamber terms federal budget as balanced, export oriented

2 minutes ago
 Govt earmarks Rs 73 bln for power sector: Miftah

Govt earmarks Rs 73 bln for power sector: Miftah

2 minutes ago
 Rs 180m allocated for President's Cyber Efficient ..

Rs 180m allocated for President's Cyber Efficient Parliament Initiative

2 minutes ago
 UK delegation from Department of Health and Social ..

UK delegation from Department of Health and Social Care paid visits at UVAS Ravi ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.